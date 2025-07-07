Breaking: Brief Profile Of Next Olubadan, Former Oyo State Governor, Rasheed Ladoja

With the death of current Olubadan, by hierarchy, the next Olubadan will be the former Governor of Oyo State Oba Rasheed Ladoja

Brief Profile

Rashidi Adewolu Ladoja was born 25 September 1944) is a Nigerian businessman and politician who served as the governor of Oyo State from 2003 to 2006; and from 2006 to 2007.

He was impeached in January 2006, and reinstated in December 2006.

Rashidi Adewolu Ladoja was born on 25 September 1944 (age 80) in Gambari, Ibadan, Southern Region, British Nigeria (now in Oyo State, Nigeria)

He is a member of Zenith Labour Party (2018–present)

He is married to Bolatito Ladoja

He attended Olivet Baptist High School and University of Liège , Belgium