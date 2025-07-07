Breaking: Brief Profile Of Next Olubadan, Former Oyo State Governor, Rasheed Ladoja

byCKN NEWS -
0


 

With the death of current Olubadan, by hierarchy,  the next Olubadan will be the former Governor of Oyo State Oba Rasheed Ladoja 

Brief Profile 

Rashidi Adewolu Ladoja was born 25 September 1944) is a Nigerian businessman and politician who served as the governor of Oyo State from 2003 to 2006; and from 2006 to 2007. 

He was impeached in January 2006, and reinstated in December 2006.

Rashidi Adewolu Ladoja was born on 25 September 1944 (age 80) in Gambari, Ibadan, Southern Region, British Nigeria (now in Oyo State, Nigeria)

He is a member of Zenith Labour Party (2018–present)

He is married to Bolatito Ladoja

He attended Olivet Baptist High School and University of Liège , Belgium 

Tags

CKN NEWS

Chris Kehinde Nwandu is the Editor In Chief of CKNNEWS || He is a Law graduate and an Alumnus of Lagos State University, Lead City University Ibadan and Nigerian Institute Of Journalism || With over 2 decades practice in Journalism, PR and Advertising, he is a member of several Professional bodies within and outside Nigeria || Member: Institute Of Chartered Arbitrators ( UK ) || Member : Institute of Chartered Mediators And Conciliation || Member : Nigerian Institute Of Public Relations || Member : Advertising Practitioners Council of Nigeria || Fellow : Institute of Personality Development And Customer Relationship Management || Member and Chairman Board Of Trustees: Guild Of Professional Bloggers of Nigeria

You may like these posts

Previous Post Next Post

نموذج الاتصال