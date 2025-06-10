Tinubu Is Smarter Than All His Opponents..Ex Atiku Spokesman

A chieftain of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, Segun Sowunmi, has said that he is not tied to anybody, stressing that he is not against President Bola Tinubu.


He also said that President Tinubu is smarter than his opponents, including Peter Obi of the Labour Party.


Sowunmi, former spokesman for the 2023 presidential candidate of the PDP, Atiku Abubakar, who stated this on Channels Television’s Politics Today programme on Monday while reacting to his visit to President Tinubu, said his visit did not translate to a betrayal of his affiliation with Atiku.


“I am at liberty as an adult to take decisions. I am not tied to anybody. I am not anti-Tinubu. I own my mouth, I own my words, and I own my arguments.


“Do you know the difference between Bola and them? He doesn’t have one approach to dealing with everybody. By miles, he (Tinubu) is smarter than them. He is smarter than Peter Obi, he is smarter than them,” he said.

 Sowunmi was not the only former spokesman for Atiku who has met with Tinubu.


Recall that in November 2024, Daniel Bwala, a vocal critic of the president, and former spokesman for Atiku, was appointed Special Adviser to President Tinubu on Policy Communication after meeting with the president

