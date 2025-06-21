Scandal: Convicted Prisoner Caught Processing Passport, Visa In Lagos While In Custody

The Nigerian Correctional Service has started investigation into the circumstances surrounding the movement of a robbery convict, Haruna Ayo, to a passport office in Lagos for processing of travel documents.





Saturday PUNCH exclusively gathered that the incident happened on Wednesday, May 19, 2025, when warders from the Kirikiri Maximum Security Custodial Centre, Apapa, moved the inmate to the Nigeria Immigration Service passport office at FESTAC Town under suspicious circumstances.





According to a credible source, Ayo was convicted for armed robbery and sentenced to life imprisonment, which was later reduced to 21 years on appeal and further reviewed downward after some consideration. He was due for release on October 11, 2025.





Our correspondent learnt that the inmate was among five convicts selected to do a menial job at the residence of the officer in charge of the custodial centre on the day of the incident.





During the outing, an orderly, who claimed to be acting on the instruction of another superior officer, told the supervising officer to release Ayo to him.





Our source disclosed that the inmate was subsequently transported to the passport office.





“However, while waiting to be attended to, the warder escorting him became impatient and said, ‘I need to take him back to the cell’.





“This raised suspicion among immigration officers, who then detained both the inmate and the warder and alerted their superiors,” the source added.





Saturday PUNCH learnt that the NIS escalated the matter to the Lagos headquarters of the NCS, Alagbon.





Two officers were reportedly suspended over the incident.





The source identified one of the affected officers as one Femi.





“I think the real culprits are not being punished. It’s a system and many people are involved,” the source said.





Another source explained that the convict had been using medical pretences to process the passport and visa.





She said, “What happened was that this particular inmate, a convict, claimed he had a health problem, which necessitated his visit to a hospital in that neighbourhood. However, during the process, he started processing his passport and visa documents by proxy.





“The whole thing started last year and he seemed to be progressing with the passport and visa applications until the correctional service started probing the Bobrisky case (Idris Okuneye). The convict’s case was not known that time. Apparently, he was among those enjoying special treatments in the maximum prison.





“After the suspension of top officers, things changed as new officers took over. Security was tightened and people who enjoyed certain privileges had those things withdrawn.





“This particular convict then started protesting and threatening blackmail. His conduct led to investigations. A search was conducted and it was discovered he had been processing the travel documents. It is suspected that the hospital where he claimed to be receiving treatment was also involved in the compromise. The prison authorities discovered that three medical evaluations had already cleared him that he was medically fit. Whereas he was using that to do all manner of things.”





Another source said the matter was causing a serious storm at the custodial centre.





“The question remains, how will a convict be processing passport and visa? Was he planning to escape? It’s a big mess,” the source said.





This latest revelation adds to the long list of corrupt practices in the country’s correctional service.





In the past, some warders were accused of extorting money from inmates, selling donated items and giving VIP treatments in exchange for bribes.

In 2024, the correctional service was embroiled in a mess after the Baale of Kirikiri, Babalola Shabi, accused prison officials of collecting N35m to give Bobrisky special treatment during his sentence.

A leaked voice note also purported the cross-dresser paid huge sums of money to get special apartment at the prison, which led to the suspension of some senior officers.

Similarly in 2024, officers at the Afikpo Custodial Centre, Ebonyi State, allegedly smuggled an inmate, Ibuchi Eze, out of prison for a private visit to his girlfriend.

The NSC confirmed the latest incident, adding that investigation was ongoing.

The Service National Public Relations Officer, Abubakar Umar, also confirmed the suspension of an officer.





“The staff member suspected to have committed the act has been suspended, and investigation is ongoing. The suspension is necessary to ensure a smooth process,” Umar stated.





“The Comptroller-General does not take issues of indiscipline or sabotage lightly. This administration, under President Bola Tinubu, places high priority on the welfare of correctional officers, and the CG has made it clear that outstanding performance will be rewarded. However, any officer found engaging in illegal activities will be shown the way out; they are not worthy of wearing the uniform,” he added.





Umar noted that further updates would be made public at the conclusion of the investigation.





Experts decry sleaze





Speaking on the matter, legal experts wondered how a serving inmate could reach the passport application stage without detection or red flags.





They also raised concerns on why inmates were still being used for domestic work in private residences of top officials.





Reacting to the incident, a legal practitioner, Tolu Babaleye, described the development as a disgrace to the correctional service system.





“When somebody is in a correctional centre, they are not supposed to go outside the four walls of the facility. The whole idea is for the inmate to reflect, show remorse, and reform. But when that process is undermined and inmates are taken out for pleasure or personal errands, justice is subverted and the essence of the sentence is defeated.





“In some cases, convicted robbers are taken out to commit more crimes, then return to prison to share the proceeds with warders. It’s disgusting. This speaks volumes about the level of decay in the system,” he added.





Similarly, a human rights lawyer, Inibehe Effiong, said, “The essence of incarceration is the restriction of liberty. An inmate cannot be taken out of custody unless by a court order, for judicial proceedings, or if sentenced to community service. Anything outside this is illegal.”





Effiong warned that allowing inmates to leave the facility for personal activities, including sexual engagements, was a direct violation of the law.





“The Correctional Service must hold all officers involved accountable and put mechanisms in place to prevent a recurrence,” he urged.





A former Vice President of the Nigerian Bar Association, Dr Monday Ubani (SAN), also expressed dismay at the incident.





“It reflects a dangerous level of laxity within the correctional service. Inmates should not leave custody unless there is a valid court order or legitimate assignment. Anything contrary is a subversion of the justice system,” he said.





Ubani stressed the need for strict discipline within the Correctional Service.





“If a convicted criminal escapes while being moved illegally, it undermines the entire justice system. The leadership of the correctional service must enforce internal discipline and restore the integrity of the institution. Allowing convicted persons to roam freely reflects poorly on the Ministry of Interior and should not be tolerated,” he said.