Police Trail Assailants After Killing Man, Kidnapping Wife In Imo

The spokesperson for the Imo State Police Command, DSP Henry Okoye, has confirmed that an intense search is ongoing to hunt gunmen who killed a yet-to-be-identified man and rescue his kidnapped woman.





It was gathered that the incident occurred on Sunday evening at the Golden Estate, Abba Father Avenue in Umuguma, in the Owerri West Local Government Area of the state.





Sources who spoke on Monday said the couple were in the company of two land agents to inspect a piece of land they allegedly bought when the incident occurred.





According to an eyewitness who pleaded anonymity because he lacked permission to speak with the media, the man was driving a Highlander jeep in the company of his wife and the two property agents, when suddenly masked men wielding guns appeared and attacked them.





However, while the man escaped, the gunmen held his wife, an action that forced him to return to search for his wife.





The source said, “The man was driving with his wife and two agents in his Highlander jeep when masked men carrying guns attacked them. He escaped while they held his wife. He later returned to check the whereabouts of his wife. Again, they tried to kidnap him but he tried to resist, and they killed him immediately and abducted his wife.





“They moved into the forest with his wife and abandoned his vehicle at the scene of the crime. The two agents escaped and I learnt one of them sustained injuries. Policemen later arrived at the scene and evacuated the corpse”, the source said.





While confirming the incident to our correspondent in Owerri on Monday, the Imo State PPRO did not confirm the identity of the deceased man.





Okoye said “The command is aware of this unfortunate incident and has commenced a vigorous operation to uncover the miscreants responsible for the act and ensure they face the full wrath of the law.





According to him, the DPO in charge of the area in company with other policemen and local vigilante operatives were combing the forests, to nab the fleeing gunmen.





“Yes, I’m aware of the incident and it’s quite unfortunate. Already, we have commenced investigations to unmask the perpetrators of this act,” he said.





Meanwhile, the DPO of Owerri West Division alongside other policemen and vigilante members are currently in the forests in line with the directive of the Commissioner of Police for possible rescue of the woman.







