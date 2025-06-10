Police Hunt Katsina Gunmen, Rescue 11 Abducted Victims

The Katsina State Police Command said it has launched a manhunt for some suspected gunmen after 11 victims were rescued in a gun battle on Sunday night.

It was learnt from a statement by the command’s Public Relations Officer, Abubakar Aliyu, that the police team, alongside other security operatives, encountered the bandits along the Danmusa to Mara Dangeza village road, Danmusa Local Government Area of the state, during a routine patrol.

Aliyu stated that the security team engaged the gunmen in a gun duel, which forced them to flee and abandon the victims.

He said, “On June 8, 2025, at about 2230 hrs (10:30 pm), a joint security team comprising police operatives, the military, DSS, a team of Operation Sharan Daji operatives, members of the Katsina State Community Watch Corps, and vigilantes while on a routine patrol along the Danmusa to Mara Dangeza village road, Danmusa LGA, Katsina State, successfully foiled a kidnap attempt and rescued 11 kidnapped victims.





“The team encountered a group of armed bandits attempting to escape with their victims kidnapped from various locations within the state when a gun battle ensued, leading to the successful rescue of all 11 victims, comprising nine females and two males, as the bandits fled the scene due to superior tactics and firepower.”





He identified the victims as “Isah Isma’il, m, from Damawa Village, Kankara LGA; Zainab Musa, f, aged 12, from Damawa Village, Kankara LGA; Jamila Musa, female, aged 45, from Damawa Village, Kankara LGA; Abikara Isah, f, aged 12, from Damawa Village, Kankara LGA, and Shaawa Sani, f, aged 35, from Damawa Village, Kankara LGA.”

Others are: “Hauwa’u Mujitafa, f, aged 25, from Damawa Village, Kankara LGA; Hajara Sani, f, aged 23, from Damawa Village, Kankara LGA; Musa Suleman, m, aged 15, from Bakan Village, Musawa LGA; Zahariya Nasiru, f, aged 17, from Danmusa LGA; Zahara Isah, f, aged 18, from Damawa Village, Kankara LGA, and Maijidda Fahat, f, aged 30, from Danmusa LGA, Katsina State.”





The PPRO noted that an investigation had commenced into the incident, and a manhunt had begun for the fleeing suspects.





While commending the security team, the police urged residents of the state to provide the command with timely information by reporting suspicious activities.





“Investigation is ongoing to arrest the fleeing suspects and prevent further occurrences.





“The Commissioner of Police, Katsina State Command, Bello Shehu, commends the operatives for their uncommon act of bravery and reaffirms the command’s commitment, in collaboration with sister security agencies, to fighting the menace of kidnapping in the state.





“He further urged the public to continue supporting the efforts of the command as well as other security agencies by reporting suspicious activities in a timely manner to the nearest police station or via the command’s emergency numbers, which will greatly enhance the effectiveness of security operations in the state,’ Aliyu concluded.



