EFCC Hands Over Forfeited Properties of Ex-Gov. Nnamani To AMCON In Enugu

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC on Thursday, May 29, 2025 handed over four properties forfeited by Rainbownet Nigeria Limited, a company owned by a former governor of Enugu State, Chimaroke Nnamani, to the Asset Management Company of Nigeria, AMCON in Enugu State.





The properties are; one bungalow, one wire house and three duplexes, all located at No. 3/4 Pocket Estate Independence Layout, Enugu; 12 rooms of one -storey semi-detached building located at No. 35B Abakaliki Road, Enugu; one duplex of six rooms, located at No. 3A Mount Street, Park-avenue, Enugu and one duplex of six rooms, located at No. 3C Mount Street, Park-avenue, Enugu State.





Speaking during the handover ceremony, the Executive Chairman of the EFCC, Ola Olukoyede who was represented by the Acting Zonal Director, Enugu Zonal Directorate, Assistant Commander of the EFCC, ACE I Aisha Abubakar noted that the Commission has always had robust collaboration with the AMCON. He reiterated the Commission’s commitment to living up to its constitutional mandate of ridding the country of economic and financial crimes by being diligent in its investigations and prosecutions, adding that the Commission is determined to trace and recover looted funds and properties, procured with proceeds of crime.





“You will always have our cooperation. I know we have always worked together and then we have a Department of Proceeds of Crime Management that is thriving. All working together, we got this thing done and the moment we were informed that you were ready to take over, of course, we quickly made it available and had the final check on the properties this morning. Based on that, we have instructions from the Executive Chairman to handover these properties to you”, he said.





In a show of appreciation, John Abuh, Resolution Officer with AMCON, expressed gratitude for the Commission’s efforts and roles in recovering the properties and returning them to AMCON.





“We wrote a letter to the EFCC and they wrote back. The correspondence said that we could have access to them at any time we deem fit, that’s why we are here. We exchanged correspondences and it has been fruitful. We want to also thank the Acting Zonal Director who was very crucial in making this happen, he said.