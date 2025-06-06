Breaking : Former CJN Mohammed Uwais Is Dead

 Former Chief Justice of Nigeria Mohammed Uwais is dead 

According to report reaching CKNNews,  he died in the early hours of Friday 

This is a press statement by the family 

Inna Lillahi Wa Inna Ilaihir Rajiun. It is with heavy heart, full of gratitude to Allah Subahanahu Wata'ala, the we announce the passing away of our father, Justice Muhammadu Lawal Uwais, former Chief Justice of the Federation. 

Funeral arrangements are to be done immediately after Juma'at Mosque today at the National Mosque Abuja.

