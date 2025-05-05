UBA Chairman Tony Elumelu Bags Gabonese National Award

UBA Chairman, Tony Elumelu , has been conferred with the Commander in the National Order of Gabonese Merit by H.E. Brice Oligui Nguema, the President of Gabon

Mr. Elumelu is the chairman of UBA Bank and Transcorp Group as well.

The National Order of Merit (Gabon) is a state order of the Gabonese Republic.





The Order was instituted in 1971 and is awarded in five grades to both Gabonese and foreign nationals.

It rewards civil and military services as well as professional practice dedicated to the state.

This recognition is testament to Mr. Elumelu’s vision to see an Africa where young Africans are empowered and thriving.

It also underscores UBA’s impact and scale across Africa.