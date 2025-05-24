‘Tinubu Will Fall In 2027’ ..Rauf Aregbesola

Former Vice President, Atiku Abubakar, has met with the former Governor of Osun State, Rauf Aregbesola





Former Vice President, Atiku Abubakar, has met with the former Governor of Osun State, Rauf Aregbesola, to possibly discuss plans to float a coalition ahead of the 2027 election.





Atiku in a video posted on his official X account on Friday arrived at the residence of Aregbesola in Osun alongside another former Vice President, Namadi Sambo.





“Breakfast time at the residence of former Governor of Osun State, Engr Rauf Aregbesola,” Atiku captioned the video.





Aregbesola’s team was seen in the video chanting ‘Tinubu will fall in 2027’ as Atiku and Sambo paid a courtesy visit to the former Minister of Interior at his country home in Ilesa, Osun State.





Seen in the video warmly receiving the entourage of Atiku and Sambo alongside Aregbesola were prominent Osun political figures, including the former Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Osun State, Lowo Adebiyi; and Chairman of Omoluabi Progressives, Alhaji Azeez Adesiji.

Also seen in the video were the former Secretary to the State Government, Moshood Adeoti; and former Speaker of the House of Assembly, Najeem Salaam.

The visit of Atiku to Aregbesola was only a few hours to the coronation of the 49th Owa Obokun and Paramount Ruler of Ijesaland, Oba Clement Adesuyi Haastrup, scheduled to hold today in Ilesa, following the reported refusal of the Osun State High Court sitting in Ilesa, on Thursday, to stop the coronation at the Obokungbusi Hall, Ilesa, with the reception taking place on the premises of Ilesa Grammar School.

In related news, Atiku’s spokesman, Paul Ibe, on Thursday said the former VP and other political heavyweights such as the Labour Party (LP) chieftain, Peter Obi, and a former governor of Kaduna State, Nasir El-Rufai, were in talks over plans to float a coalition against President Bola Tinubu and the APC ahead of the 2027 election.





“Well, you and I know that there have been ongoing discussions between Atiku Abubakar and some opposition leaders: Peter Obi, Nasir El-Rufai,” Ibe said while fielding questions on Channels Television’s Politics Today.





“Yes, it’s out there in the open. Discussion is still ongoing, and at the end of that discussion, they will come out with a position and the direction that we’re going to follow based on the yearnings and aspirations of Nigerians.”



