Nigerian Nursing Student Stabbed To Death At Texas Home Days Before Graduation In USA

A British-Nigerian woman who moved to the US to train as a nurse has been stabbed to de@th just days before she was due to graduate.

Tamilore Odunsi, 23, was found d3ad in her student apartment in Houston, Texas, after a friend of her father called the police to say they had not been able to reach her.

When officers arrived, they spotted blood on the rear patio and forced their way inside, finding Tamilore in the kitchen with fatal injuries. A flatmate was also found with stab wounds in a bedroom and taken to hospital in critical condition.





Tamilore and the unidentified man shared the two-bed flat, but were said to be 'complete strangers', with him only moving in a few weeks earlier.

The graduate nurse was known on social media by her friends, going by the handle Tamidollars on TikTok where she had 30,000 followers.

Her last post on April 21, just three days before she died, showed her relaxed and smiling in her room with the caption 'I'm readdyyyyy' along with a relaxed emoji.

Alongside the clip she had written: '23 years old. BSN grad in 2 weeks. Summer is 14 days away. Starting to look human again.'

Relatives have started a Go Fund Me page for Tamilore, who was originally from London and moved to Houston in 2022, to cover repatriation and funeral costs.

On the page – which has already reached more than £28,000 of its £40,000 target – sister Georgina Odunsi paid a touching tribute.

She said: 'With heavy hearts, we share the devasting loss of our beloved sister, daughter, and friend, Tamilore Odunsi – known ton her TikTok family as Tami Dollars or TD.

'Tami was a beautiful soul, full of light, ambition, and kindness. She was just 23 years old.

'A devoted Christian, she was a God-fearing young woman who found strength and joy in her faith.





'She had a deep love for her church community, where she was actively involved and always eager to serve others with humanity and grace.