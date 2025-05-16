Kidnappers Abduct Ransom Bearer In Ondo

kidnappers, who abducted the All Progressives Congress (APC) chairman in Ose council area of Ondo State, Nelson Adepoyigi, have detained the ransom bearers.

Adepoyigi, who is the chairman of APC at Ward 5, in Ifon, was kidnapped on Monday night at the entrance of his house located on the Ifon/Owo road.

It was learnt that the bandits pounced on the victim after dragging him out of his vehicle and reportedly hit with a plank before whisking him into the forest.

The kidnappers initially demanded the ransom of N100 million for Adepoyigi’s release before agreeing on N5 million.

Police spokesman in the state, Olusola Olayinka, said during a chat that a combined team of security agencies in collaboration with hunters and members of the Vigilante Group of Nigeria have launched a manhunt for the attackers.

But after negotiations, the two men who had gone to deliver the ransom to the bandits were tied down inside the forest.

The duo simply identified as Bayode Loco and Isimeri were detained at midnight on Wednesday.

“The two men who took the ransom to them, as agreed during negotiations, have been held by the kidnappers as I speak with you,” a family source, who spoke on condition of anonymity told our reporter.

The source revealed that the kidnappers are now demanding more ransom and concessions in exchange for the APC Chairman’s release.

It was gathered on Thursday morning that the fresh development has thrown the family and political associates of Adepoyigi into panic.

Chairman of Ose Local Government Area, Hon. Kolapo Oja confirmed, who confirmed the negotiation with the bandits expressed concerns over the turn of events.

“They (bandits) have turned around to demand a fresh N30 million before they would release the three men, including Mr Adepoyigi,” Mr Oja said in a brief interview.

He, however, appealed for calm among residents as security agencies worked around the clock to ensure the release of the victims.

Efforts to get further updates from the police spokesman in the state proved abortive as his lines were not reached for comment.