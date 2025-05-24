Gunmen Eliminate Family Of Four In Anambra

The Isseke community in Anambra state was on Thursday thrown into mourning as unknown gunmen wiped out the family of a community leader identified as Ichie Kennedy Igboanugo from Ekwuru Isseke ( Ichie Akuruo- Ulo 1 of Isseke and with his wife and children.

A member of the community who spoke on condition of anonymity said the gunmen came into the late Ichie Igboanugo's compound and accused him of giving out information to the military about the activities of the hoodlums who have been terrorising the community and instantly killed the man along with his wife and two children.

He stated that the whole community have been living in fear and called on the state and federal government to come to their rescue as they don't know who will be the next victim.

Source :Uche Aguoru