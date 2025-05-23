Finance Minister Inaugurates AMCON New Board

Nigeria’s Minister of Finance and Coordinating Minister of the Economy, Wale Edun, has officially inaugurated the new Board of Directors of the Asset Management Corporation of Nigeria (AMCON), signaling a renewed phase in the Corporation’s mission to stabilize the financial sector, enhance asset recovery, and facilitate an orderly institutional wind-down.

The newly appointed board, chaired by Dr. Bala Bello, consists of seasoned professionals tasked with improving corporate governance, accelerating the recovery of distressed assets, and designing a clear, time-bound exit strategy that aligns with global best practices.

In a statement issued by the Ministry’s Director of Information and Public Relations, Mohammed Manga, on Thursday, the restructuring is aimed at reinforcing investor confidence, unlocking value from non-performing assets, and supporting macroeconomic reforms that stimulate private sector growth.

During the inauguration ceremony in Abuja, Edun emphasized that AMCON must transition from a stabilizer of last resort to a disciplined vehicle for value creation and responsible exit.



