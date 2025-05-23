Finance Minister Inaugurates AMCON New Board

byCKN NEWS -
0


 

Nigeria’s Minister of Finance and Coordinating Minister of the Economy, Wale Edun, has officially inaugurated the new Board of Directors of the Asset Management Corporation of Nigeria (AMCON), signaling a renewed phase in the Corporation’s mission to stabilize the financial sector, enhance asset recovery, and facilitate an orderly institutional wind-down.

The newly appointed board, chaired by Dr. Bala Bello, consists of seasoned professionals tasked with improving corporate governance, accelerating the recovery of distressed assets, and designing a clear, time-bound exit strategy that aligns with global best practices.

In a statement issued by the Ministry’s Director of Information and Public Relations, Mohammed Manga, on Thursday, the restructuring is aimed at reinforcing investor confidence, unlocking value from non-performing assets, and supporting macroeconomic reforms that stimulate private sector growth.

During the inauguration ceremony in Abuja, Edun emphasized that AMCON must transition from a stabilizer of last resort to a disciplined vehicle for value creation and responsible exit.


Tags

CKN NEWS

Chris Kehinde Nwandu is the Editor In Chief of CKNNEWS || He is a Law graduate and an Alumnus of Lagos State University, Lead City University Ibadan and Nigerian Institute Of Journalism || With over 2 decades practice in Journalism, PR and Advertising, he is a member of several Professional bodies within and outside Nigeria || Member: Institute Of Chartered Arbitrators ( UK ) || Member : Institute of Chartered Mediators And Conciliation || Member : Nigerian Institute Of Public Relations || Member : Advertising Practitioners Council of Nigeria || Fellow : Institute of Personality Development And Customer Relationship Management || Member and Chairman Board Of Trustees: Guild Of Professional Bloggers of Nigeria

You may like these posts

Previous Post Next Post

نموذج الاتصال