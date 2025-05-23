2027 Tinubu’s Endorsement: Nigeria Is Turning Into A One Party State..INC , CUPP , Other Groups

Reactions from groups such as the Middle Belt Forum, MBF, Ijaw National Congress, INC, and the pan-Yoruba socio-political organisation, Afenifere, have continued to trace the endorsement of President Bola Tinubu by 22 APC governors and other stakeholders for 2027

Endorsement is sycophancy, selfish — MBF

Speaking on the endorsement, the National President of the Middle Belt Forum, MBF, Dr Bitrus Pogu said it was done for selfish gains.

Dr. Pogu, who was reacting to the development, said the decision of the governors was nothing but sycophancy and not based on the reality on the ground as it affects every sector of the country.

He said: “Nigeria is full of sycophancy. Yes, there are some areas or the Ministers of the President who have performed, like Wike of the FCT, like the Minister of Works who is changing the way we are doing roads and doing so many things quietly.

“But with regards to the economy, we are still in bad shape. The issue of insecurity is escalating across the country.

“For them to just say yes they endorse him, is because they feel he is a game changer and he can make things happen when others cannot. So, it is for their selfish gains rather than the reality on the ground. That is the truth.”

Nigeria sliding towards one party state—INC

Expressing worry over the endorsement, the President of the Ijaw National Congress, INC, Professor Benjamin Okaba, said the country is gradually sliding towards a one-party democracy.

Okaba said: “This should not be a surprise to any Nigerian or anyone else conversant with the political dynamics of this country. In fact, after the gale of defections to the ruling party, this move is seen as the next stage towards a one-party democracy in Nigeria. We cannot make further comments on this because of our apolitical nature.”

Govs should focus on delivering dividends to Nigerians —Afenifere

Reacting to the endorsement, the pan-Yoruba socio-political organisation, Afenifere, said it is not surprised, adding it was expected.

Afenifere’s National Publicity Secretary, Mr. Justice Faloye, said: “What do we expect? APC governors will endorse an APC President. What they should all focus on is delivery of benefits of democracy and good governance to the people?”

It’s evidence of panic — CUPP

Describing the endorsement as evidence that all is not well within the APC, the Conference of United Political Parties, CUPP, yesterday, said it does not reflect the will of Nigerians.

National Spokesperson of the CUPP, Chief Peter Ameh, said: “This unprecedented move, just two years into President Tinubu’s term, signals deep unease within the APC camp amid widespread public dissatisfaction with the harsh economic realities facing the nation.





“The adoption of Tinubu does not reflect the will of the Nigerian people, whose votes will ultimately determine the outcome of the election.





“This decision by APC elected officials appears to stem from fear of rejection by the electorate, who are grappling with severe economic challenges.





“Nigerians across the country view this move as a troubling indication of the APC’s disconnection from the masses and an attempt to undermine the demo-cratic process.





“The Nigerian electorate will not be silenced, and we will ensure that our voices are heard through the power of our votes.

“The 2027 elections will be a defining moment for our nation, and we will not allow the will of the people to be subverted.”







