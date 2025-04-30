Robbers Dig Tunnel Into Bank, Empty Vault

byCKN NEWS -
0


 

Germiston, South Africa – In a heist described as both daring and meticulously planned, a group of criminals broke into a First National Bank (FNB) branch in Germiston by digging a tunnel beneath the building and making off with an undisclosed sum of money.  shocked

According to preliminary investigations, the robbers gained access to the bank premises on Victoria Street by excavating a tunnel leading directly into the banking hall. Once inside, they used grinders to break open several safes. Both the bank's CCTV and alarm systems were reportedly deactivated during the incident, raising suspicions of an inside job.

The robbery was discovered when staff returned to work after the long public holiday and found the premises ransacked and the vaults breached. Law enforcement officials have since launched a full-scale investigation.

“No arrests have been made at this stage. We are pursuing several leads and reviewing forensic evidence from the scene,” said a spokesperson for the South African Police Service.

CKN NEWS

Chris Kehinde Nwandu is the Editor In Chief of CKNNEWS || He is a Law graduate and an Alumnus of Lagos State University, Lead City University Ibadan and Nigerian Institute Of Journalism || With over 2 decades practice in Journalism, PR and Advertising, he is a member of several Professional bodies within and outside Nigeria || Member: Institute Of Chartered Arbitrators ( UK ) || Member : Institute of Chartered Mediators And Conciliation || Member : Nigerian Institute Of Public Relations || Member : Advertising Practitioners Council of Nigeria || Fellow : Institute of Personality Development And Customer Relationship Management || Member and Chairman Board Of Trustees: Guild Of Professional Bloggers of Nigeria

You may like these posts

Previous Post Next Post

نموذج الاتصال