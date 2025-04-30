Robbers Dig Tunnel Into Bank, Empty Vault

Germiston, South Africa – In a heist described as both daring and meticulously planned, a group of criminals broke into a First National Bank (FNB) branch in Germiston by digging a tunnel beneath the building and making off with an undisclosed sum of money. shocked

According to preliminary investigations, the robbers gained access to the bank premises on Victoria Street by excavating a tunnel leading directly into the banking hall. Once inside, they used grinders to break open several safes. Both the bank's CCTV and alarm systems were reportedly deactivated during the incident, raising suspicions of an inside job.

The robbery was discovered when staff returned to work after the long public holiday and found the premises ransacked and the vaults breached. Law enforcement officials have since launched a full-scale investigation.

“No arrests have been made at this stage. We are pursuing several leads and reviewing forensic evidence from the scene,” said a spokesperson for the South African Police Service.