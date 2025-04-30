Gov Umo Eno Hints On Dumping PDP

Governor Umo Eno of Akwa Ibom State has given hint of his possible defection to the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), noting that the main opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) was like a spoilt plane and may no longer has the capacity to take him to the next destination from 2027.

Speaking against the backdrop of recent gale of defections from the PDP with the latest being the Delta State governor Sheriff Oborewori, who moved with several supporters to the APC, Pastor Eno hinted that the heavily fragmented PDP may soon grind to a halt.

Addressing a mammoth crowd that thronged the Town Square meeting of the Ukanafun/Oruk Anam federal constituency on Tuesday at the QIC Central School, Ikot Akpankuk, headquarters of Ukanafun local government area, the governor disclosed that he might join the fray soon as the crucial 2027 election year inches closer.

“If you wanted to travel with Ibom Airline, and on the verge of taking off, it developed a fault that won’t enable it to fly, won’t you board the next available plane to take you to your destination?” Eno queried.