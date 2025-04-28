EFCC Commences Investigation Of $86,500, 305,150 Riyals Cash Intercepted At Kano Airport

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, Kano Zonal Directorate has commenced investigation of $86,500 (Eighty-Six Thousand Five Hundred United States Dollars), 305,150( Three Hundred and five, One Hundred and Fifty Saudi Riyals, and 200 Euros confiscated by officers of the Nigeria Customs Service, NCS at the Mallam Aminu Kano International Airport.





The funds were discovered in an unaccompanied bag suspected to have been smuggled into the country and intercepted on Sunday April 27, 2025 when a clearing agent, Sale Bala, attempted to retrieve the bag.





Upon physical inspection, Customs officers uncovered the foreign currencies concealed in bed spreads (duvets) and date packs tucked in the luggage. Further investigation led to the arrest of Bala and a second suspect, Abdullahi Tahir, who was reportedly tasked with receiving the bag after clearance.





The money was handed over to the EFCC by Chief Superintendent of Customs, CSC Abdulahi Hashim and received on behalf of the Commission by Assistant Commander of the EFCC, ACE11 Aminu Bashir.





The suspects as well as the seized funds are in the custody of the Commission and will be charged to court upon conclusion of investigations.





The EFCC commended the Nigeria Customs Service for its vigilance and reiterated the importance of inter-agency cooperation in safeguarding the nation’s economy.





The Commission, in collaboration with Customs and other stakeholders, is intensifying efforts to enlighten stakeholders on the legal requirements for cash movement and the consequences of non-compliance.





On Saturday, April 26, 2025 the EFCC, ICPC and the Nigeria Customs Service jointly organized a sensitization program to educate all stakeholders about cash movement in and out of Nigeria on the legal requirements for the movement of cash as enshrined in the Nigerian laws and regulations. The event witnessed a massive audience ranging from the bureau de change community, travel agencies, airport authorities and pilgrim boards as well as the Kano Chamber of Commerce & Industry.