Group Condemn Death Of Raped 14 Year Abuja School Pupil

Published:

ON THE ALLEGED RAPE & DEATH OF 14 YEAR OLD KEREN- HAPPUCH AKPAGHER AT PREMIERE ACADEMY, LUGBE: JUSTICE MUST BE SERVED





On behalf of the coalition of Gender Based Violence (GBV) responders, we pledge our commitment to ensuring that the Interest of justice is served on the above matter.





To this end we have, since last week, commenced discreet investigation into the matter to enable us have clarity on the circumstances that led to the death of 14 year old Miss Karen-Happuch Aondodoodo Akpagher following her alleged rape at Premiere Academy, Lugbe, where she was a boarding student.





We have also interviewed the deceased's mother, Mrs. Vivien Akpagher and are verifying the veracity or otherwise of her claims that her daughter was raped in the said school, condom left in her, which infected her and resulted in sepsis leading to her death.





As professionals, we are diligent, thorough and professional and therefore eschew needless sensationalism UNTIL we conclude our findings after harvesting all sides of the story.





Accordingly, the coalition visit the school management by tomorrow in order to accord them the opportunity to clear themselves of complicity and negligence which resulted in Keren-Happuch's death. This is in line with their constitutional right to fair hearing and in accordance with our code of conduct as GBV responders.





We shall conclude our investigation and draw an informed conclusion within the next 48 hours. As soon as that is done, we shall hold a press conference and put our findings out in public space IMMEDIATELY.





Let me assure you all, on behalf of the coalition, that ULTIMATELY the interest of justice SHALL be served.





Signed





Lemmy Ughegbe

MEN AGAINST RAPE FOUNDATION





Dorothy Njemanze

DOROTHY NJEMANZE FOUNDATION





Edoamaowo Udeme

NETWORK AGAINST DOMESTIC VIOLENCE FOUNDATION

Share This