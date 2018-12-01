We Have No Pending Case Against Atiku Abubakar..US Govt

Published:

Officials of the US government has told The PUNCH that the US had no pending lawsuit against Atiku.



In response to an enquiry by Sunday PUNCH in 2016, a spokesperson for the US Department of Justice, Peter Carr, in an email response, said, “Thank you for reaching out to us. I have checked the public court records, and they do not show cases filed against a defendant named Atiku Abubakar.”





Also, when the US Department of States was contacted by The PUNCH in 2017 to confirm why Atiku had been denied US visa, a US official said, “Due to US privacy laws, visa cases are considered confidential. We do not discuss specific cases.”

