Saturday, 1 December 2018

We Have No Pending Case Against Atiku Abubakar..US Govt

Published: December 01, 2018
Officials of the US government has told The PUNCH that the US had no pending lawsuit against Atiku.

In response to an enquiry by Sunday PUNCH in 2016, a spokesperson for the US Department of Justice, Peter Carr, in an email response, said, “Thank you for reaching out to us. I have checked the public court records, and they do not show cases filed against a defendant named Atiku Abubakar.”


Also, when the US Department of States was contacted by The PUNCH in 2017 to confirm why Atiku had been denied US visa, a US official said, “Due to US privacy laws, visa cases are considered confidential. We do not discuss specific cases.”

Categories:
Share This
CKN NIGERIA

0 comments: