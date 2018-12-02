Truck Driver Remanded In Prison For Beating Vehicle Inspection Officer

Published:





An Abeokuta Chief Magistrate’s Court sitting in Isabo, on Friday, remanded a truck driver, Nurudeen Bashir in prison custody for allegedly assaulting a Vehicle Inspection Officer in Abeokuta, Ogun State.





Bashir was accused of inflicting injuries on a motorcyclist while attempting to escape from the VIO. The prosecutor, Inspector Bukky Abolade, told the court that the accused was stopped by the VIO on duty last Wednesday at Aro in Abeokuta, but failed to produce his vehicle documents.





To Advertise Here - Call; 09055513813





Abolade explained that Bashir drove one of the officials who entered his vehicle to Oke-Ata, where he and others at large assaulted the official. The Chief Magistrate, Adeola Adelaja, ordered that Bashir be remanded in the prison custody till December 14, when his application would be considered.

Share This