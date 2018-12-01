Rochas Okorocha Orders Arrest Of Ecobank,Access Bank Managers Over Non Payment Of Workers Salaries

Published:

Imo State Governor, Owelle Rochas Okorocha, has ordered the suspension the Accountant-General of the State, Mrs. Stella Udogwu.



Okorocha also ordered for the arrest of the Branch-Managers of Ecobank and Access Bank over the non-payment of November Salaries of the local government workers in the State.





The suspension of the Accountant-General is with immediate effect.



A statement signed by his Chief Press Secretary, Sam Onwemeodo, said that the governor had directed that the October and November Salaries of Workers in the State be paid at the same time in October.





He added that the governor had thought that the directive has since been carried out accordingly, only to be told that the directive had not been adhered to.



The statement quoted the governor as giving the directive when he attended an event to mark the 40th Year Anniversary of the Nigeria Union of Local Government Employees, NULGE at the Hero’s Square in Owerri.



The statement said that the governor ordered that the November and December Salaries should now be paid on December 3, 2018, since December 1st and 2nd are not working days, and equally announced N10,000 each for the workers as their Christmas bonus and N2.5m as car allowance for each of the Local Government Directors of Administration and General Services.



The governor said, “From today hence forth, there won’t be any need for any Local Government Worker to try to convert to the Ministry to be able to get to level 17 or become a Permanent Secretary. Today, I have officially lifted the embargo on Local Government Staff getting to level 17. Hence forth, Staff of the Local Government Civil Commission will be promoted to level 17 when they are due for it”.



He added,“I had released the salaries of every Worker in Imo State since the second week of October and so if local government workers are been owed, then somebody must take responsibility of it and will be dealt with according to law. This is a criminal act aimed at disgracing this government. What they do is that, they take the money and put in the bank and collect the interest.”



The governor said “An acting Accountant-General will be appointed with immediate effect and the Secretary to the State Government should direct anybody next to her to act immediately. Your salary must be released and your December Salary shall be paid immediately. All the interests from the salary kept in the bank must be collected and shared to the Local Government Workers who are the owners of the money, I order for the immediate arrest of the Branch-Managers of Ecobank and Access Bank with immediate effect”.



He continued “N2.5million has been approved for each of the Directors of Administration and General Services as vehicle allowance. They could use it to buy their vehicles themselves or the ministry can coordinate it for them. The treasurers will only be given the same when the government finishes the investigation and discover that they are not guilty of the salary fraud”

Share This