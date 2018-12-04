Reveal Names Of Those Desperate To Succeed You After Rumours Of Your Death - Shehu Sani Tells Buhari

Published:





Senator Shehu Sani (PRP-Kaduna Central) has challenged President Muhammadu Buhari to reveal names of those who were desperate to be Vice President and wished he was dead.





Buhari had in an interactive session with the Nigerian Community in Krakow, Poland described the authors of the confusion about him been dead as “ignorant and irreligious.”





The president said: “A lot of people hoped that I died during my ill health. Some even reached out to the Vice President to consider them to be his deputy because they assumed I was dead.





“That embarrassed him a lot and of course, he visited me when I was in London convalescing… It’s real me; I assure you.”





Reacting in a post on his Twitter page, Shehu Sani wrote: “The President and vice should have the courage to reveal the name of THAT very person who was desperate to be Vice President, When the President went on health Vacation in the UK.





“Else, Nigerians will have to wait for memoirs in years to come, when the nation had moved on.”

