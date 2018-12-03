Queens College Yaba Wins FEDCOL Football Tournament

Published:

The Queen's College Yaba, Lagos (QC) Football Team emerged 1st place winner (Girls) of the maiden edition of the Federal Government Colleges (FEDCOL) Football Tournament which took place at the Federal Government Academy, Suleja from 28th November to 1st December, 2018.

The closing ceremony officiated by the Permanent Secretary of the Federal Ministry of Education, Arc. Sonny Echono, who represented the Honourable Minister of Education, Mallam Adamu Adamu. This event was also graced by the Principal of Queen’s College, Dr. Mrs. T.F.O. Yakubu-Oyinloye and other Principals from the 104 Federal Government Colleges and other Directors of the Federal Ministry of Education.

The football team had earlier on, in the zonal stage of the competition (8th-18th November), clinched the South -West Zone ticket, having defeated FGC Ijanikin 2 -1. They set off for the finals of the tournament at Suleja to battle it out with winners from the other 5 geopolitical zones.

Not new to winning football matches, it was smooth sailing until the finals, when they battled it out via penalty kicks after a 0-0 tie with FGGC Abaji. They won 3-1.

A striker, Chioma Nnajiofor, of the QC football team was awarded the Most Valuable Player (MVP) of the tournament for scoring a total of 14 goals in the zonal and final stages of the tournament. A trophy & a cash prize of Fifty Thousand Naira was presented to her by the Director of Basic Education and former Principal of Queen's College, Dr. Mrs. Lami Amodu who also presented the 1st place trophy to the winners. All team members were presented with Certificates of Participation.

The Vice Principal Student Affairs, Head of Sports, Coach Hassan, the Public Relations Officer of the Parents-Teachers Association (PTA) and other representatives of the PTA were physically present with the team throughout the tournament to render support, encourage and cheer the team to victory! Newly elected President of the QCOGA, Mrs. Ifueko Okauru was in Suleja to congratulate them on their victory.

FGGC Abaji and FGC Wukari went home with the 2nd & 3rd place trophies (for Girls) respectively. The Boys tournament was won by FGC Minna, who defeated FGC Sokoto, 2-0 to clinch the 1st place for Boys.

The QC football team will in a couple of weeks compete in the GT Bank Lagos State Football Competition of which they are the current champions having won the cup a record seven times.

