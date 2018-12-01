President Buhari Mourns Late OPC Leader Frederick Fasheun





President Muhammadu Buhari commiserates with the Yoruba nation over the passing of the founder of Oodua Peoples Congress (OPC), Dr Frederick Fasehun.





The President also condoles with the family of the medical practitioner and the government and people of Ondo State.





President Buhari recalls the prominent role Dr Fasehun played as a member of the defunct National Democratic Coalition (NADECO) which campaigned against military rule in the country.





The President prays that Almighty God comforts all those who mourn the octogenarian and grant peace to his soul.



