Presidency Slams Bishop Oyedepo Over Comment On President Buhari

Tolu Ogunlesi, one of President Buhari's media aides has reacted to yesterday's sermon by Bishop Oyedepo where the man of God addressed the issue of 'Jubril' from Sudan and its consequences.





In the sermon, Bshop Oyedepo quoted an article (a satire) from The Nation newpaper and concluded that, If the President does not refute Jubril Al-Sudani, then he is not our president'.





Tolu Ogunlesi in his response said; Olatunji Dare, one of Nigeria’s finest satirists,wrote a piece titled ‘?Buhari’s Double’ on November 27 and Pastor of one of Nigeria’s LARGEST CHURCHES cites the SATIRE in a sermon (apparently yest) as evidence PMB likely dead.





I know the Bishop has always detested PMB (its a free world, really, the right to dislike anyone is guaranteed constitutionally atink), but I don’t understand why he keeps going this far to peddle/amplify (from the pulpit) falsehood and disinformation about him. Really puzzling.

