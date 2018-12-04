Police Rearrests Deji Adeyanju After Release From Prison On The Order Of Army Chief

Published:





Political activist Deji Adeyanju, who was arrested on November 28th while leading a protest in Abuja, was released yesterday Dec. 3rd from the federal prison in Keffi after meeting his bail condition but was re-arrested by a police team waiting around the prison.





He will be charged to court later this morning following a petition from the Chief of Army Staff, Tukur Burutai for allegedly promoting terrorism on social media.





This is according to a friend of Deji.

