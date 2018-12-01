Police Is Planning To Charge Deji Adeyanju For Terrorism.. Charly Boy

Published:





Charles Oputa, also known as Charly Boy, has disclosed that the Nigeria Police Force is planning to file new charges that include terrorism against political activist Deji Adeyanju.





Adeyanju, who is the convener of Concerned Nigerians, was arrested by the Police on Wednesday while leading a protest to demand Police neutrality ahead of the 2019 general elections.





The activist, who has strong ties to the Peoples Democratic Party, was said to have defamed Vice-President Yemi Osinbajo on social media, calling him a thief.





In an Instagram post on Friday, Charly Boy also accused the Police of pressurizing the magistrate at Karshi Area Court not to sign the release warrant of Adeyanju.





He said: “The Police are presently heaping maximum pressure on the magistrate at Karshi Area Court not to sign the release warrant for Deyi Adeyanju.





“In addition, they are filing new charges against Deji for terrorism and defamation of character.





“Balderdash! Can you imagine? The IG should start wearing APC uniform to make it official that they are working for the APC and not Nigerians.”

