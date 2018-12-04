Nnamdi Azikiwe Uni Student Arrested Over Money Rituals

Police operatives at the Zone 2 Command, Onikan, Lagos, have arrested a 300-level political science student of the Nnamdi Azikiwe University, Awka, Anambra State, and four others for engaging in money ritual.



The student, Victor Nnacheta, 20, from Aguleri in Anambra West Local Government Area of Anambra State, was said to have consulted two Abeokuta, Ogun State-based Islamic clerics, Kabiru Badmos and Nurudeen Shodaolu, who undertook to perform a money-making ritual for him with a human skull and other body parts for N250,000.



The Police Public Relations Officer for the zone, Dolapo Badmus, said on Monday that the clerics consulted two men, Olarewaju Jimoh and Mayewunmi Lukmon, who worked at a cemetery to exhume dead bodies for them.



She revealed that the skull and other human parts were grinded and mixed with black soap for Nnacheta to use before going to his Bet9ja shop.



Badmus stated, “A modest achievement we have made is that of a 20-year-old man, who said he wanted to become a billionaire overnight. He consulted some herbalists/Islamic clerics, who asked him to get a human skull and other body parts.



“The herbalists/clerics hired two men, who work in a cemetery. The two men were able to exhume dead bodies. The two men confessed that they gave out skulls, which the herbalists/clerics grinded and mixed with black soap.



“In the process, the police got information about them and arrested the suspects.”





Nnacheta told our correspondent that he had asked the clerics to make him prosperous in his Bet9ja business as he had no parents.



He noted that he had paid the clerics to prepare the concoction that would make him rich before the police arrested them.



Badmus noted that apart from the five persons arrested in connection with the money ritual, the police also apprehended four armed robbery suspects, who allegedly specialised in carjacking.





According to her, the robbery gang was led by a 25-year-old man, adding that the zone was able to recover three out of the five vehicles that the gang had snatched.



Badmus said, “We found a 25-year-old man leading three other men in armed robbery operations on the highways. Based on investigation, about five vehicles had been snatched by the gang; three of the vehicles were recovered from them.



“The other two vehicles have been taken across the border to one unknown Alhaji. We have extended our investigation to Interpol to see how the Alhaji can be arrested. The three vehicles have been handed over to their owners.”