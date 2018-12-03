Nigerian Breweries Salutes Victorious Falcons On 9th AWCON Victory

Published:

Nigerian Breweries Plc, makers of Amstel Malta the premium malt drink, has hailed the Super Falcons of Nigeria for emerging victorious at the just concluded CAF Africa Cup of Nations championship held in Accra, Ghana. The Super Falcons defeated their South African counterparts, the Bayana Bayana, 4-3 on penalty kicks in the Final after a pulsating 120-minute encounter had ended goalless.



In his congratulatory message to the team, Mr. Emmanuel Oriakhi, Marketing Director of Nigerian Breweries Plc said “as the Official Malt drink of the Super Falcons and all the other national teams, we congratulate the team for a historic 9th conquest of Africa and qualification for next year’s Women’s World Cup tournament in France.



We commend the team for holding its collective nerve in a second successive penalty shootout to clinch the trophy and be the best female national team on the African continent yet again. We congratulate you all for this feat and look forward to your further success on the global stage next year.”



“As the Official Malt drink of the Super Falcons and all the other national teams, we congratulate the team for a historic 9th conquest of Africa and qualification of for the returning Nigeria to the Africa Cup of Nations after missing the last two editions in 2015 in Equatorial Guinea and 2017 in Gabon.



“As an official partner of the Nigeria Football Federation, we also congratulate the country’s football governing body for another successful campaign. We are in this partnership for the long haul and we are pleased to see consistent progress by our teams in the round leather game.”



Oriakhi assured that Nigerian Breweries, the pioneer and largest brewing company in Nigeria will continue to support the Federation and the national teams in their future campaigns in line with its longstanding philosophy of winning with Nigeria.

Share This