NCC Collaborates With GSMA On Future Of Industry Workshop - Driving Innovation And Growth.

Published:

Share This

In Consonance with the Commission’s 3rd and 5th item of the 8-point which focuses on Optimizing Usage and benefits of Spectrum and Facilitating Strategic Collaboration and partnership, the Nigerian Communications Communication on November 29, 2018 held a workshop in the Commission’s headquarters to discuss how to foster innovation and growth in the Telecommunications Industry in the face of emerging and disruptive technologies.The Executive Vice Chairman, Professor Umar Garba Danbatta while delivering the keynote address noted that the objective of the workshop is to provide an avenue for Regulators, Operators, Investors as well as other stakeholders to examine and constructively exchange ideas on the main demand areas for next generation of services, Spectrum licensing reforms and to discuss the requirements for 5G and other emerging technologies that are to revolutionize the Telecom system and users.Professor Danbatta stated that,’’ In the world of today, telecommunications is a cardinal tool of economic development, growth and integration.The telecom industry is a key enabler of productivity across economies and societies. It is not only a significant contributor to economic activities of a nation but also for growth of other sectors of the economy as well enhancing social lives of people.He stated that disruptive innovations such as Mobile Broadband, internet of Things (IoT), Cloud Computing, Web Technologies, Artificial Intelligence which are all anchored on telecommunications are shaping the future of the world as these technologies enable users go about their daily routines with new ways of knowing, perceiving and even interacting with the physical world.He stressed that 5G networks are the next generation of connectivity in the telecommunications industry offering faster speeds and more reliable connections on smartphones and other devices than ever before. He said,’ telecommunications development must be taken with all seriousness to foster innovation and growth in the industry as statistics has shown that for every 10% increase in broadband penetration there is a corresponding 1.3 increase in the Gross Domestic Product (GDP) of a Nation’.Akinwale Goodluck, Head of Sub-Saharan Africa, GSMA stated that, ‘Mobile Connectivity has improved the welfare of millions of Nigerians, opening the door to new digital possibilities and powering the country’s economic development.Goodluck further added that, ‘for Nigeria to take full advantage of the next phase of its digital transformation, it’s vital that there is a collaboration between the telecommunications industry and the government to enable the right policy environment for millions more to benefit from ultra-fast mobile broadband. If policies don’t keep pace with the needs of society and technological innovation, there is a risk that citizens will be left behind and productivity will suffer’.Four separate sessions were presented:- The regulatory pathway to create world-leading 5G Networks and services.- Regulating for a 5G World- Licensing reform in converged services- what’s at stake?- 5G Applications and Spectrum.