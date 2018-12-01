Let's Campaign And Live In Harmony..Sanwoolu Tells Jimi Agbaje

Published:





The Lagos State APC Governorship candidate, Babajide Olusola Sanwo-Olu, has cautioned his supporters against violence and abusive remarks that could heat up polity before, during and after the polls.





In a statement on Friday, the Guber candidate also urged his counterpart in the PDP, Jimi Agbaje, that despite the political rivalry between them, they still need to live in harmony.





He said the competition should not debar them to wish each other well even if they would not wish each other victory at the poll.





Sanwo-Olu said: “Fellow Lagosians. Tomorrow, INEC lifts restrictions on campaigns for gubernatorial elections across the country.





“As friends, family and political rivals go into passionate debates during this period, tempers will rise and fall. But one thing is for certain, we have but one Lagos.





“To our supporters, let us shun the politics of violence, aggressive conversation, hatred and bitterness.





“Let us remember that though we are divided in our choice of candidates, we are all united in our desire to see an even greater Lagos.





“To my opponent, dear Jimi Agbaje, I may not be able to wish you victory, but I definitely wish you well. God bless everyone and God bless our dear Lagos State.”

