Lagos Is Not In Bondage,Sanwoolu Tells Jimi Agbaje

The governorship candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Lagos, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, says Lagosians are free citizens and not in bondage.





Sanwo-Olu said this in reaction to a statement reportedly made by Jimi Agbaje, the candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) that he would deliver Lagosians from bondage.





The Lagos PDP governorship candidate had also said he would bring freedom to Lagosians.





However, reacting to Agbaje’s statement, Sanwo-Olu asked his rival “freedom from what?”





Sanwo-Olu described the statement as “insulting to humanity” saying freedom should not be a topic for discourse in the 21st century.





The gubernatorial candidate spoke on Sunday when he visited the palace of Aholu De Wheno Menu Toyi 1, the akran of Badagry.





Sanwo-Olu said Lagosians had not been enslaved under the APC-led government, noting that the state had achieved accelerated prosperity since 1999.





His words: “Some have started talking about freedom and insinuated that Lagos is in bondage. Unfortunately, we cannot begin to talk about freedom in the 21st century,” Sanwo-Olu said.





“This is insulting to humanity and the people of Lagos especially because slavery and bondage were abolished in Badagry several decades ago. When they talk about freedom, we ask them freedom from what?





“We have had our freedom and everyone in Lagos is free. We have since moved away from the era of slavery, to era of prosperity with deep-seated aspiration for greater Lagos.





“We are aware of the challenges facing the people of Badagry on the rehabilitation of the expressway and we are promising that our administration would immediately hit the ground running and ensure the completion of that important road immediately we assume office by your votes.”





The APC governorship candidate reminded the traditional rulers of the economic importance of tourism to the gross domestic profit of the state, saying he would ensure a speedy completion of all projects if voted into power.





“It is no brainer that once we fix infrastructure, it will automatically jump-start development in the area. That’s why it has become expedient for us to look critically into this before we can even think of other things. I am promising you today that Badagry will assume her pride of place in tourism if you give us your votes,” he said.

