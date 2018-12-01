INEC Lifts Ban On Governorship Campaigns

Published:

Governorship candidates of over 80 political parties for the 2019 elections will formally start their campaigns today. No fewer than 782 candidates will contest for governorship seats in 28 states of the federation, according to findings by Daily Trust Saturday.

There will be no governorship elections in seven states during the general elections next year. The states include Anambra, Bayelsa, Edo, Ekiti, Kogi, Ondo and Osun which had theirs ‘off-season’.

The INEC timetable and schedule of activities for the 2019 general elections indicated that governorship campaigns will officially commence on December 1.

Section 99(1) of the Electoral Act, 2010 (as amended) stipulates 90 days for campaigns before polling day. Findings by our correspondent revealed that many of the candidates will launch their campaigns today.

The presidential and National Assembly campaigns were formally flagged off on November 18.

There are over 70 presidential candidates and thousands of National Assembly candidates cleared by INEC.

