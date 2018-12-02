Imo APC Crisis Worries Buhari.. Gov. Ganduje

Published:





Governor Abdullahi Ganduje of Kano State has said President Muhammadu Buhari is worried over the crisis in the Imo State chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC).





Ganduje said this on Friday in Owerri when his team met supporters of the APC governorship candidate in the state, Hope Uzodinma, as part of ongoing efforts to reconcile the factions in the state.





He said: “We are here for dialogue. We are here for peace. We are worried. But we are concerned and determined.





“We are here to see that those who are aggrieved are brought back to the party.





“After this meeting, we are going to meet with all the aspirants, of both sides. This is just to meet with members of the APC. The main meeting will be with the aspirants in the night.





“There could be some aggrieved members of the House of Representatives, senators and other members of the party. But we are pleading to all the members of the APC to come together and win the election.”





According to him, “We are here to see you people so that we can discuss heart to heart and put the pieces together. All hope is not lost.





“Election is coming and you have to unite and make adequate arrangements for the election because the President is worried. He directed us to come for reconciliation. He wants all of you to be united.





“I am happy that all of you are for (President Muhammadu) Buhari. You look determined. You must do a lot of planning. You must sit down locally and win the election.”

