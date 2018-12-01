I Have Killed 90 Women Since 1970 ..78 Year-Old Man Confesses In US

Published:





A convicted felon in a Texas prison has confessed to killing 90 women since 1970, according to a shocking FBI report released this week.





Samuel Little, 78, who is already serving multiple life sentences, reportedly began speaking to investigators last spring in exchange for a prison transfer after losing an appeal.





Little, who may be "among the most prolific serial killers in U.S. history", told investigators he may have committed as many as 90 murders and authorities have evidence of his ties to 36 of them so far, the FBI said.





ABC News reports that the FBI said it is now working with the Department of Justice’s Bureau of Justice Assistance, the Texas Rangers and dozens of other state and local law enforcement agencies "to match Little’s confessions with evidence from women who turned up dead in states from California to Florida between 1970 and 2005."





Little is in poor health and will likely die in prison, the FBI said, so investigators are racing to identify as many of his victims as possible and help close these unsolved cases.





Little, who was once a competitive boxer, often knocked out his victims and then strangled them, sometimes leaving no clear signs of a homicide, according to the FBI. Many of their deaths were attributed to natural causes, overdoses or accidents, officials said.





One of Little's confessions involves the fatal shooting of a woman in Richland County, South Carolina, more than 40 years ago, the AP reported.





Evelyn Weston, 19, was shot in the head in September 1978, and now-sheriff Leon Lott of the Richland County Sheriff's Department examined her body at the time. Forty years later, Lott is still on the force and got the call from officials in Texas that Little had confessed to shooting a woman in the head there, the AP reported.

