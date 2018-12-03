I Am Not Mad - Sanwo Olu Tells Twitter Follower

Published:





The governorship candidate of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) in Lagos, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, has rebuked insinuations that he is mentally unstable.





The Governor of Lagos state, Akinwunmi Ambode, had claimed that Sanwo-Olu was arrested in the United States for spending fake American dollars at a nightclub and rehabilitated for an unknown ailment at the Gbagada General Hospital in Lagos.





Ambode had made the allegation in September during the build-up to the party’s governorship primary election, which he (Ambode) lost to Sanwo-Olu.





The Lagos state number one citizen, who appeared agitated by his party’s refusal to back him for a second term, stressed that the APC may lose the state if he did not emerge as the party’s candidate.





And in his response to the allegation at the time, Sanwo-Olu said he would not join issues with the governor or debase the exalted office.





But it appears the two men are no longer at loggerheads as, according to party officials, they have since resolved to work together for the success of the party.





However, Sanwo-Olu thought it was wise to engage Nigerian tweeps with a view to getting support ahead of next year’s election as he asked them to ask him questions concerning his candidature.





A Twitter user, @frizzyfroze, then asked: ”Is it true that you’re mad, Sir?” The APC governorship candidate replied: ”I can guarantee you I’m not [mad], sir.”





Sanwo-Olu and Jimi Agbaje of the main opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) are believed to be the major contenders for the highest office in Lagos.

