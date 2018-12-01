I Am Considering Running For American President - John Kerry

Published:





Former U.S. secretary of state and one-time Democratic presidential candidate, John Kerry, has revealed he is considering running for President in 2020.





During “A Conversation With John Kerry” at Harvard’s John F. Kennedy Jr. Forum, the 74-year-old from Massachusetts revealed this when asked about a presidential run.





“I’m thinking about how the hell to get out from under that question fast,” Kerry answered when asked if he had been considering a second presidential bid.





He then went on to explain that while he hasn’t been actively considering it, he’s “not taking anything off the table.”





To Advertise Here - Call; 09055513813





“I’m not taking anything off the table,” he responded. “I haven’t been running around to the most obvious states, laying any groundwork or doing anything.





“Am I going to think about it? Yeah, I’m going to think about it,” he continued.





Kerry who contested for the presidency in 2004, lost to George W. Bush in a tight race, losing by 19 electoral votes.

Share This