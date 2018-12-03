Fr. Mbaka Reveals Winner Of Imo Governorship Election

Published:





Reverend Father Ejike Mbaka of the Adoration Ministry, Enugu, has predicted that the governorship candidate of the APC, Hope Uzodinma, will win the Imo governorship election.





The fiery prophet made this known while speaking during the 2018 harvest and bazaar celebration at his Adoration Ground in Emene.





President Muhammadu Buhari was represented at the event by Senator Uzodinma, who announced N2 million for breaking of kola nut by Buhari.





To Advertise Here - Call; 09055513813





The lawmaker also announced that the president will build a hospital in the adoration ground.





Responding, Mbaka said, “Uzodimna would become the next governor by the grace of God.”

Share This