Federal Government Orders Universities To Stop Paying Salaries Of Striking Lecturers

The federal government has ordered vice-chancellors of public universities to stop paying the salaries of lecturers who are on strike.





The no-work-no-pay rule was contained in a memo issued to universities and inter-varsity centres by the National Universities Commission (NUC).





Signed by S.B. Ramon-Yusuf, director, research, information and technology, the memo instructed that any attempt to pay the workers’ salaries from any other sources would be termed as a violation of extant rules and government’s directives.





The directive was issued in reaction to the indefinite strike embarked on by the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) on November 5.





“In view of the current Industrial action by the Academic Staff Union of Universities, the Federal Government has directed that there shall be no payment of any form of salaries and allowances to the staff on strike in federal and inter-varsity centres,” the memo read.





“Consequently, I am to direct vice-chancellors to apply the “No-work-no-pay” rule. However, universities and inter-varsity centres are to pay salaries and allowances to non-teaching staff. All Vice-Chancellors and Directors of Centers should note that the salaries to staff on strike from whatever source of funds shall be viewed as violation of extant rules and directive of the Federal Government of Nigeria.”





On Thursday, Abiodun Ogunyemi, national president of ASUU, said students may spend more time at home since no solid agreement had been reached in its negotiation with the federal government.

