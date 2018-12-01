Exclusive :Police IRT Unit Releases New Contact Numbers

Published:

The rate of Kidnapping and other heinous crimes are on the increase ,it may get worse as we hit the last stretch of the year.In the past few weeks , several Nigerians have contacted CKN NEWS over their kidnapped relatives and other heinous crimes seeking the contacts of relevant security agencies .We've been able to contact the Police IRT Unit under the office of Police IG at Force Headquarters ,Abuja.These exclusive lines have been released to us for immediate broadcast.1) Dsp Chinedu07082072496,2) Dsp Maaji07057891312,3) Dsp Ayuba08118100223.4) Woman Dsp Ronke08033895609.Please feel free to call any of them from 9am to 9pm any day .Before doing that,make sure the incident is first documented at your nearest police station.