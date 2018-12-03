EFCC Traces N500m Houses To Former Plateau State Governor Jonah Jang

Published:





The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission ( EFCC) says it has traced properties worth N500 million to former Plateau state governor, Jonah Jang.





Acting spokesman of the commission, Tony Orilade, disclosed this in a statement on Sunday.





The statement said the properties are located at No. 8 and 9 Gobarau Road Unguwan Rimi government residential area (GRA), Kaduna state.





Orilade said preliminary investigations revealed that the said properties were purchased from New Capital Properties Limited, a subsidiary of Northern Nigerian Development Company (NNDC) Kaduna.





The former Plateau state governor is standing trial on a 12-count charge bothering on diversion of public funds.





Jang was arraigned alongside Yusuf Pam, a former government official in the state. He was accused of misappropriating N6.3 billion while serving as the governor.





According to the EFCC, the offences were said to have been perpetrated a few months before the end of Jang’s tenure as governor in 2015.





In May, Jang was held in the custody of the anti-graft agency for nine days before he was arraigned.





The former Plateau state governor was subsequently remanded in prison but was released eight days later.

