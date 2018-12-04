Delta State Gets New Police Commissioner

Published:





Anthony Ogbizi has been appointed as the new Commissioner of Police in Delta state, spokesman for the police in the state, DSP Andrew Aniamaka, said on Monday.





Ogbizi, who had served at various capacities before his redeployment to Delta, was Commissioner of Police in Ebonyi state.





“The new police boss is taking over from CP Muhammad Mustafa who has been redeployed to Ebonyi State for his primary assignment,” the statement read.





“An alumnus of the University of Calabar, CP Anthony Ogbizi hails from Obudu Local Government Area of Cross River State.”





The new CP enlisted into the Force in 1986 as Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP) and held various posts before his latest appointment.





Upon his resumption of duty, Ogbizi had promised to build on the existing security mechanism in Delta.





Ogbizi appealed to members of the public to always cooperate with the police and other security agencies at all times.

