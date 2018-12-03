Court Grants EFCC Leave To Arraign Former Minister Of Petroleum, Alison-Madueke

Published:





Today, the Federal High Court in Abuja granted the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) leave to arraign former petroleum Minister, Diezani Alison-Madueke, and a former Chairman of Atlantic Energy Drilling company, Olajide Omokore, on February 25th.





Alison-Madueke and Omokore, are to be arraigned on five counts bordering on conspiracy and illegal act of accepting and giving gratifications. Trial judge, Justice Valentine Ashi, granted the EFCC leave, after the prosecution counsel, Faruk Abdullahi told the court that while investigations were on going, the former minister left the country and is currently in the UK.





The suspects, are to be arraigned for allegedly accepting and giving gift of properties described as penthouse 22,Block B, Admiralty Estate, Ikoyi, and penthouse 21, building 5, block C, Banana Island, Lagos. The EFCC said the alleged offence, contravened the provisions of Sections 26(1) and 17 of the Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Act, 2000.





The prosecutor, Faruk Abdullahi told the court that while investigations were on going, the former minister left the country and is currently in the United Kingdom. He also said that on invitation by the EFCC, Mrs Madueke refused to honour the invitation but everything has since been put in place to ensure she comes back to face trial.





The counsel for the second defendant, Tayo Adeniyo SAN, told the court that his client was not served with the charges and his client is ready to clear his name.

