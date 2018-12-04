Controversial Ogun King Deserts Palace

Published:

Oba Samuel Olatunji Kalejaye the Controversial Oba of Iraye Remo,in Ode Remo in Remo North local Government absconded the palace on a day Journalists were to visit him, Concerning the pending event and Coronation Anniversary which he planned organize this December. An Abeokuta based High Court has Nullified his Obaship in favour of Sugbada Family, the Actual royal Family that's supposed to be the King.



After the judgement, the Oba went to Lagos only to return few weeks to occupy the Palace in controversial circumstances. He'd accepted to meet the journalists on appointment but refused to meet them, asking the journalists to meet him in an unknown location in the town. It is said that the Oba has no other abode of his in the town he rules over.



The reporters who'd arrived the Palace were surprised at the sudden change of mind and directive to meet the Traditional ruler at another Venue. The Judgement of the Court has directed the Oba to vacate the throne. Hence the King could not meet the journalists in the Controversial Palace.

Share This