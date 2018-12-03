Atiku Presidential Campaign Kicks Off In Sokoto State Today

Published:





The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) would focus on issues that would ensure Atiku Abubakar’s victory at the polls at its North-West Presidential Zonal Rally scheduled for Monday in Sokoto, the party has said.





Kola Ologbondiyan, Director, Media and Publicity, PDP Presidential Campaign Council, said this in a statement on Sunday in Abuja.





Ologbondiyan said the campaign would also address the concerns, plights, fears and aspirations of citizens in the geo-political zone.





He said the decision to stay within the purview of issues that concerned citizens and the nation was in line with the party’s presidential candidate’s policy document.





The Spokesman said the council would use the rally to meet the electorate at the grassroots and to interface with leaders in that geo-political zone.





He said Abubakar had demonstrated an unrivaled competence and political will to re-position the nation for national cohesion and economic prosperity.





“Finally the campaign appreciates the entire people of the North-West geo-political zone and Nigerians in general for the unprecedented outpouring of goodwill, prayers and support for Abubakar, ” he said.



The PDP campaign will kickoff today in Sokoto State

