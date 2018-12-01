AGBAJE BEGINS CAMPAIGN, PROMISES TO RESTORE FREEDOM, DIGNITY TO LAGOS
Published: December 01, 2018
It was a rainbow coalition of various social, political and cultural groups as
Olujimi Agbaje, the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) Lagos State governorship
candidate for the 2019 election kicked off his campaign.
The crowd came from different localities in the state including Ajegunle,
Mushin, Ikorodu, Agege, Badagry, Ikeja and several other areas to witness the
grand event in Lekki Lagos.
At the interactive ceremony, the PDP candidate promised to restore the dignity
of Lagos and give the residents the much-desired freedom to determine their
fate rather than being muzzled by a Godfather as it has been the case in the
last 20 years.
Amidst applause from representatives of various ethnic, social, political groups
and civil society from all parts of Lagos, Agbaje assured that the thrust of his
administration will be anchored on believability, power and healthcare.
According to him, 1000 megawatts of power would be targeted in four years to
muscle up and boost the economic fortune of the people. He said the plank of
his health care programme would be built around health insurance schemes.
The PDP candidate also promised to restore the glory and standard of
education in the state by providing more accessible to quality education as
opposed to the current ineffective system.
“I am running a believable administration and I am in the race for service not
for self. They are in politics for selves. They have said that I am their
‘customer’. But I want to tell them that the customer is the king and he is
always right. By March 2019, the rest will be history because this election will
be decided by the people of Lagos who yearn for freedom, and not by political
parties,” he told the enthusiastic supporters.
He also used the opportunity to introduce his deputy, Mrs. Haleemat
Oluyemisi Busari and promised that they would “carry the load together”
instead of the culture of making the deputy a “spare tyre”.
The duo promised to hold more townhall meetings in the days ahead to
engage supporters and voters on the programmes for the state.
“We need a governor that the buck stops on his table. I promise to be that
governor. The buck will stop on my table and Lagos will go back to his glory as
the future is bright,” he said amidst thunderous applause.
