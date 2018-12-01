AGBAJE BEGINS CAMPAIGN, PROMISES TO RESTORE FREEDOM, DIGNITY TO LAGOS

Published:

It was a rainbow coalition of various social, political and cultural groups asOlujimi Agbaje, the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) Lagos State governorshipcandidate for the 2019 election kicked off his campaign.The crowd came from different localities in the state including Ajegunle,Mushin, Ikorodu, Agege, Badagry, Ikeja and several other areas to witness thegrand event in Lekki Lagos.At the interactive ceremony, the PDP candidate promised to restore the dignityof Lagos and give the residents the much-desired freedom to determine theirfate rather than being muzzled by a Godfather as it has been the case in thelast 20 years.Amidst applause from representatives of various ethnic, social, political groupsand civil society from all parts of Lagos, Agbaje assured that the thrust of hisadministration will be anchored on believability, power and healthcare.According to him, 1000 megawatts of power would be targeted in four years tomuscle up and boost the economic fortune of the people. He said the plank ofhis health care programme would be built around health insurance schemes.The PDP candidate also promised to restore the glory and standard ofeducation in the state by providing more accessible to quality education asopposed to the current ineffective system.“I am running a believable administration and I am in the race for service notfor self. They are in politics for selves. They have said that I am their‘customer’. But I want to tell them that the customer is the king and he isalways right. By March 2019, the rest will be history because this election willbe decided by the people of Lagos who yearn for freedom, and not by politicalparties,” he told the enthusiastic supporters.He also used the opportunity to introduce his deputy, Mrs. HaleematOluyemisi Busari and promised that they would “carry the load together”instead of the culture of making the deputy a “spare tyre”.The duo promised to hold more townhall meetings in the days ahead toengage supporters and voters on the programmes for the state.“We need a governor that the buck stops on his table. I promise to be thatgovernor. The buck will stop on my table and Lagos will go back to his glory asthe future is bright,” he said amidst thunderous applause.