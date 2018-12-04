2019: Atiku Will Wipe Away Your Tears - PDP Tells Nigerians As Presidential Campaign Kicksoff

Published:





The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has said its presidential candidate Atiku Abubakar will wipe away the tears of Nigerians.





This came from the National Chairman of the PDP Uche Secondus on Monday at the flag off of the party’s presidential campaign in the North West.





According to him, Atiku is the only person that can reshape the country and give Nigerians the benefits of democracy.





To Advertise Here - Call; 09055513813

He noted that the incumbent government of the President Muhammadu Buhari has failed to deliver on its promises to Nigerians and thus, unsuitable for re-election in 2019.





Nigerians would head to the polls in February to elect their leaders with Buhari and Atiku as the main contenders.

Share This