Yusuf Sues Health Minister, NHIS Board Over Administrative Leave

Suspended executive secretary of the National Health Insurance Scheme (NHIS) Usman Yusuf, has dragged the scheme’s governing board to court over his suspension.





In a suit filed at the federal high court Abuja, the suspended executive secretary asked the court to nullify his suspension and declare that the board has no power to discipline him.





Joined as respondents in the suit are the minister of health Isaac Adewole, minister of justice and attorney-general of the federation, Abubakar Malami.





CKN News recalls that the executive secretary was suspended by the NHIS governing board, over allegations of financial infractions and abuse of office.





Olusegun Adekunle, permanent secretary (general services office) for the secretary to the government of the federation, who made the announcement in a statement on Wednesday, said the federal government also set up a panel to probe the allegations levelled Yusuf.





However, the suspended executive secretary had argued that his suspension was illegal and that only President Muhammadu Buhari had the powers to take such action against him.





In the suit filed on his behalf by his counsel, Uchechukwu Obi, the suspended executive secretary urged the court to declare that the governing board also lacked the powers to discipline him and that they are “not empowered to get involved in the day to day administration of the scheme”.





The suspended executive secretary asked the court to issue an order of perpetual injunction restraining the defendants or “anyone acting on their behalf” from “disturbing, continuing to disturb, obstructing, continuing to obstruct the plaintiff from carrying out his official duties as the executive secretary of the scheme.”

