You Will Rise Again - Buhari Tells Jonathan

Published:





President Muhammadu Buhari has, again, applauded his predecessor, Goodluck Jonathan, for voluntarily conceding defeat at the 2015 general election.





The Nigerian leader, whose message was delivered at the launching of a book titled “My Transition Hours” by Jonathan, said the former president was a true democrat.





Buhari, who was represented by the Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Boss Mustapha, said Jonathan’s act of courage had made him a patriotic leader and earned popularity among Africans and other leaders.





"You are a leader of the past, of now and of the future; you will rise again; I wish you the best you wish yourself, ” he said.





To Advertise Here - Call; 09055513813





The president urged Nigerians to see elections as contests and should be done in free, fair and peaceful environment.





He said Nigerians should eschew bitterness, bigotry, hate speech and “promote Nigeria for us and generation yet unborn.





Speaking at the gathering, Jonathan condemned any act of inducement of voters and vote buying during elections in the country.





He added that the act was contrary to democratic norms and therefore, wrong.





Former Heads of state Abdulsalam Abubakar, Yakubu Gowon, ex-President Olusegun Obasanjo and the PDP Presidential Candidate Atiku Abubakar attended the event.





Also at the book launch were the National Chairman of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), Adams Oshiomhole, former Vice President Namadi Sambo, Senate President Bukola Saraki, and former PDP governors.

Share This