You Will Die Like A Chicken - Tonto Dikeh Cursed Ex-Husband, Shares His Private Number

Nollywood actress, Tonto Dikeh has again revealed how her ex-husband, Olakunle Churchill, reportedly paid the media 500k to dent her personality.





Sharing screenshot of a Whatsapp conversation her ex-husband allegedly had with someone in 2017, Tonto Dikeh alleged that her husband paid the media to post negative things about her.





According to the actress, she can never trust him because he is a “Godforsaken Lying Fool”.





She wrote, “Plus you and instablog you are all mad. You pay 500k to instablog to always post negative shit about me?? Truth is ,knowing who you are i dont even trust this,becos you are Godforsaken Lying Fool.









"You possibly could be lying on the blog tòo but one thing i know is thats your whatsapp no.





Don't know which one to believe but if this is true you and your instablog will die a miserable death … Olakunke churchiĺl this is your no. +41779232336





"STAY AWAY FROM ME,DONT YOU HAVE MORE MEN TO SLEEP WITH OR WOMEN TO SCAM? #IMBECILE #YOU WILL DIE LIKE A CHICKEN #POST AND DELETE”

